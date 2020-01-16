TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — A Sonora man was arrested Wednesday night after catching the attention of Tuolumne County deputies with his reckless driving.
The sheriff’s office said deputies noticed the driver, 29-year-old George Sepulveda, on Highway 108 in Jamestown apparently evading deputies.
When the deputies tried to pull him over, they say Sepulveda continued to drive until he lost control and crashed on Jamestown Road near Wigwam Road. The deputies said he made several traffic violations including running stops signs and passing cars on the double yellow lines.
After the crash, deputies found 13 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia.
Sepulveda was arrested for possessing and transporting a controlled substance for sales, drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, and other traffic offenses.