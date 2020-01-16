SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Officers have released more information on the Wednesday night incident where a girl who ran out onto Business 80 was struck and killed by a car.
According to California Highway Patrol, around 9:50 p.m., a 12-year-old Sacramento girl had run onto the freeway near the Watt Avenue overcrossing. It appears that the girl followed a 16-year-old girl who had also run across the freeway and was standing in the center median.
A driver heading northbound on Business 80 (also known as State Route 51) was unable to avoid hitting the 12-year-old when she ran out in front of the car.
An off-duty doctor and passing ambulance both stopped to help the girl, but she was soon pronounced dead at the scene by medics. The driver of the car stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, CHP says.
The 12-year-old girl killed had come from the nearby Children’s Receiving Home of Sacramento off Auburn Boulevard, authorities have said.
Authorities have not released the name of the girl at this point in the investigation.