RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Two people were injured in a crash on Hazel Avenue at Folsom Boulevard Friday evening.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash was reported around 6:23 p.m. Friday. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and investigators say it may have been caused by one of the vehicles running a red light.

Officers say one person sustained moderate to major injuries and was transported to UC Davis Medical Center. A second person complained on minor pain and was not transported.

The intersection was closed for approximately an hour after the crash.

It’s unclear if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash.

