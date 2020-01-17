ALPINE MEADOWS (CBS13) – Several people are unaccounted for after an avalanche at Alpine Meadows on Friday morning.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says they’re responding to the scene.
Placer County Sheriff’s deputies are currently responding to an avalanche that occurred at Alpine Meadows this morning. Search and Rescue is responding as well, as there are several unaccounted victims. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/F0UwdNbG5w
— Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) January 17, 2020
Search and rescue crews are looking for several unaccounted victims. An exact number has not been given by authorities.
Exactly when the avalanche occurred is unclear.
The Sierra Avalanche Center rated avalanche conditions on Friday as “considerable” for all elevations. Officials noted that the storm that moved through Northern California late this week brought a high degree of uncertainty to snowpack instability.
Caltrans says Highway 89 at Alpine Meadows remains open.
More information to come.