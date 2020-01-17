CERES (CBS13) — A Ceres man is facing charges of carjacking and grand theft auto after reportedly forcibly taking his mother’s car on Tuesday.
Police said when the victim, a 63-year-old woman, returned to her home around 1 p.m. Tuesday, she found her son, 37-year-old Ryan Alawar, standing out front. Alawar lives with his mother at the home and reportedly told her the house had been burglarized. He then asked the victim for her cell phone to call police.
After giving him her phone, police say the victim starting walking to the front door with her keys in hand. That’s when Alawar reportedly came up to her and tried to take the keys out of her hand. The mother and son struggled until Alawar pried the keys away and drove off in her vehicle.
A Ceres police officer made contact with Alawar on the victim’s cell phone, trying to get him to come into the police department, but Alawar did not comply. Another officer pulled Alawar over near Whitmore Avenue and 6th Street, but Alawar reportedly refused to get out of the vehicle, turning up the stereo and yelling insults instead.
He was finally detained after another officer arrived at the scene.
Alawar faces carjacking and grand theft auto charges.