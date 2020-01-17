COLFAX (CBS13) – A 28-year-old woman was arrested near Colfax after deputies say they found her with 17 pounds worth of marijuana.
The incident happened Monday morning. According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy pulled over a vehicle that was driving with expired registration tags.
As the deputy went up to the driver’s side door, he instantly smelled marijuana inside the car.
The driver, 28-year-old Oakland resident Kelsey Stilwell, said she was just helping her friend trim some marijuana plants. There were three 5-gallon buckets in the back of her car, the deputy says.
In total, after searching Stilwell’s car, deputies discovered 17 pounds worth of marijuana buds. A large amount of cash and notes about marijuana cultivation were also found.
Stilwell was arrested and is facing charges of possession of cannabis for sale and transportation of cannabis for sale.