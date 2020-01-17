SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a senior who left in his car on Thursday evening and hasn’t been seen since.
Around 5 p.m., 91-year-old Caesar Parada went missing in his car in the South Sacramento area, headed to an unknown destination, police say.He was not carrying a cell phone and could appear disoriented or confused.
He was last spotted around 5 a.m. in West Sacramento.
Parada is described as white, male, 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. It’s unknown what he was wearing at the time.
His vehicle is a grey 2003 Toyota Avalon 4-door with California license plate 5EPV718.
If you see Parada, you’re asked to call the Sacramento Police Department right away.
Please R/T and help us locate this at risk missing person: possibly lost in the Sacramento area.
Last night (1/16/20) Caesar Parada went missing in his car sometime after 5PM from the South Sacramento area. It is unknown where he may have been heading. pic.twitter.com/yzPtJDfV5t
— Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) January 17, 2020