MODESTO (CBS13) — Five suspected Norteño gang members were arrested Friday morning for alleged armed home invasion robberies.
Investigators believe the robbery crews are connected to armed home invasion robberies in the Modesto area. When they were taken into custody Friday, police say the suspects had loaded handguns, masks and gloves.
Detectives arrested a 16-year-old juvenile and four adults including 19-year-old Edgar Garcia, 22-year-old Edgar Mendez, 33-year old Nestor Garcia and 18-year-old Jesus Regalado.
All suspects were charged with conspiracy to commit a residential robbery and criminal street gang activity.
Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.