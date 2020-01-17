



Manteca (CBS13) — A chaotic situation at a Manteca school was caught on camera as parents yelled at a school bus driver they say was yelling at students and refusing to let them off the bus.

According to the Manteca School District, the bus driver made their way back to New Haven Elementary School after reporting student behavior that was interfering with school bus safety.

CBS13 has learned the district’s director of transportation advised the driver to stop at a safe location, which was ultimately back to the school, so students could either be transported to another bus or released to their parents.

It’s a decision parents say they were never made aware of.

“All these kids are crying,” says a woman in the video.

“She can’t hold the kids’ hostage,” said a woman in the video.

David Ornelas was on the bus during the incident. He described the situation: “Okay, What’s going on? Can we just walk off the bus?”

One of the students was Leticia Maravilla’s daughter.

“My daughter is just crying her eyes out, she ran off the bus crying,” Maravilla said. “The bus driver, she wouldn’t let another mother get her son off the bus.”

Veronica Ornelas believes parents should have been notified about the situation.

According to the district, even though the director gave the driver specific directions, those directions weren’t normal protocol.

“My daughter, she is refusing to get on the bus now,” Maravilla said.

Now because of what happened, the district is reviewing safety procedures with all drivers. Still, parents say that’s not enough.

“From the moment they get on that bus and the moment they get off that bus, they are responsible,” Maravilla said.

“I don’t feel like it was handled correctly,” said parent Heather Jacobs.

“Her job was to bring them safely to the bus stop and she didn’t do that,” Ornelas said.

The bus driver has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.