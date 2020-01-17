Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Firefighters say no one was hurt in a two-alarm fire at a south Sacramento strip mall on Friday morning.
The scene was along the 5800 block of Stockton Boulevard.
According to the Sacramento Fire Department, the fire was first reported a little after 7 a.m. A second-alarm was called.
Firefighters extinguished the flames within the hour. They credit the building’s sprinkler system with helping contain the flames to one unit.
Traffic in the area was blocked due to the fire response.
Exactly what caused the fire is still under investigation.