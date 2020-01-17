Comments
DIXON (CBS13) — A Dixon High School student brought a fake gun to campus on Friday, according to the district.
Principal Stephanie Marquez released a statement on Facebook to Dixon High families Friday about the incident.
RELATED: Elementary School Put On Lockdown After Student Brings BB Gun To Campus
Marquez said a student brought a fake ceramic pistol to school and showed it to some classmates. One of those classmates reported the fake firearm to school officials who contained the situation with the help of Dixon Police.
No students were hurt in this incident, and the school day continued as normal.
Dixon police did not release any information about this incident.