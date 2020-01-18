  • CBS13On Air

VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A suspected drunk driver was arrested after being spotted traveling at speeds over 100 miles per hour in Vacaville.

The California Highway Patrol Golden Gate Division Air operations said a helicopter flying over the city spotted the vehicle speeding and using all lanes of traffic to pass other vehicles.

Solano CHP was called in for assistance and the driver was soon pulled over. The location of the traffic stop is unknown at this time.

CHP said the driver was arrested after a DUI investigation and booked into jail for the night.

No injuries were reported. The identity of the driver is unknown at this time.

