ARDEN (CBS13) — Deputies are investigating after three people were shot in the Arden area on Sunday evening.
Deputies said they received reports of a drive-by shooting that happened just after 4:30 p.m on the 2200 block of Howe Avenue. Authorities said all victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said the suspects fled in a vehicle. No suspect descriptions have been released at this time.
Deputies said they believe this to be a targeted attack.
More details to come.