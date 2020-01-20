Filed Under:Gold Run, Lake Tahoe

GOLD RUN (CBS13) – A big rig fire is holding up traffic for travelers heading home from Lake Tahoe on westbound Interstate 80 on Monday.

The big rig is on fire right by the Gold Run off-ramp from westbound I-80.

Exactly what led up to the big rig catching fire is unclear, but the whole trailer is engulfed. No injuries have been reported at this point.

Traffic is backing up to Drum Forebay.

Drivers should expect severe traffic for the time being.

 

 

