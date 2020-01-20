Comments
GOLD RUN (CBS13) – A big rig fire is holding up traffic for travelers heading home from Lake Tahoe on westbound Interstate 80 on Monday.
The big rig is on fire right by the Gold Run off-ramp from westbound I-80.
Big rig fire on I-80 westbound at Gold Run. Use caution. #chp pic.twitter.com/fxmYsUZOU7
— CHP – Gold Run (@CHPGoldRun) January 20, 2020
Exactly what led up to the big rig catching fire is unclear, but the whole trailer is engulfed. No injuries have been reported at this point.
Traffic is backing up to Drum Forebay.
Drivers should expect severe traffic for the time being.