BUTTE MEADOWS (CBS13) – Authorities say they rescued a man who had gotten stuck in the snow with his girlfriend in Butte County.
According to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office, the man and his girlfriend drove up to Butte Meadows and got stuck, prompting the man’s father to call authorities to try and find them.
For some reason, the man got out of his car and started walking to try and find help. The woman stayed back in the car.
Deputies believe the man walked about 6 miles into Plumas County before search and rescue crews found him around 2 a.m. He was injured.
A little while later, search and rescue crews found the woman still in the car, which was on Colby Mountain Road. She was also injured.
The sheriff’s office says this episode is a good reminder for citizens to take extreme caution when making a trip up to the snow – since, with the temperatures dipping so low, the outcome of this incident could have been much different.