



Spending time in East Sacramento? Get to know this Sacramento neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Japanese restaurant to a deli.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in East Sacramento, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Kru Contemporary Japanese Cuisine

First up is sushi bar and Japanese spot Kru Contemporary Japanese Cuisine, situated at 3135 Folsom Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 707 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

On the menu, you’ll find hand rolls with spicy tuna, soft shell crab and shrimp tempura, as well as specialty rolls like the Drake, which is filled with avocado and cucumber and topped with hamachi, tobiko, sautéed mushrooms and chives. Appetizers, ramen bowls and pan-fried dishes are also on offer, as well as cocktails, sake and wine.

2. Roxie Deli and Barbeque

Roxie Deli and Barbeque, a deli that offers barbecue and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 780 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3340 C St. to see for yourself.

The eatery’s barbecue options include turkey, roast beef, pastrami, salami and mortadella. It also offers a lineup of sandwiches like The Roxie House with turkey, pastrami and cheddar cheese; The Roxie Meatball Mafia with meatballs, provolone cheese, mayo-sour cream and parmesan cheese; and The Roxie Smoked Meat with tri-tip and pulled pork. A variety of sides are also on offer— dig into potato salad, tamales and piroshki.

3. Corti Brothers

Check out Corti Brothers, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 578 reviews on Yelp. You can find the grocery store and deli, which offers sandwiches and more, at 5810 Folsom Blvd.

The deli features make-your-own sandwiches like pastrami, prosciutto, tuna salad, meatloaf and more. Or, choose one of the speciality sandwiches like The Tuscany, which has Italian style fennel salami, sun-dried tomato-garlic pesto, gruyere cheese, spinach and red onion on a sourdough roll.

