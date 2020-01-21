Comments
EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a burglary suspect.
A subject was caught on a security camera in the case of a hotel burglary at a Pollock Pines-area hotel.
The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is in need of assistance in identifying the following subject who is in connection with a burglary/theft at a hotel in the Pollock Pines area. Please contact Deputy Van Buren at 530-957-5107 (call/text) with any information. #EDSO pic.twitter.com/KJex5bV7BW
— Deputy Van Buren (@edso_D1249) January 22, 2020
Anyone with information about the subject is asked to contact Deputy Van Buren at 530-957-5107.