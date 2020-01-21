Filed Under:El Dorado County News, Pollock Pines

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a burglary suspect.

A subject was caught on a security camera in the case of a hotel burglary at a Pollock Pines-area hotel.

Anyone with information about the subject is asked to contact Deputy Van Buren at 530-957-5107.

