EL DORADO HILLS (CBS13) – Detectives say they were able to reunite some people with their stolen property thanks to their diligence in recording serial numbers.
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve been investigating a residential burglary that was reported to them recently.
Some of the property stolen in that incident soon showed up at a pawn shop.
Detectives were then able to use surveillance footage from the shop to identify a suspect.
After that suspect was identified, even more stolen property was found – including stolen quads and a trailer.
It’s unclear, however, if the theft suspect has been arrested.
The stolen property will now be going back to its rightful owners thanks to their diligence of taking down serial number, detectives say.