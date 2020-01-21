ELK GROVE (CBS13) — An Elk Grove care home has received a temporary suspension order after an 18-year-old resident died last month.
Just weeks ago, a caretaker was arrested in connection with Alexander Sanchez’s death.
Police said Aaron Gacilan kicked Sanchez in the head several times until he went limp but was conscious.
Sanchez’s grandmother, Amy Duarte, says her grandson was mentally disabled following a crash as a baby.
Records show the adult residential facility where Sanchez was receiving care got its license just five months ago and that Gacilan was the CEO. The California Department of Social Services oversees care homes and has now launched an investigation.