Comments
LODI (CBS13) — Lodi police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting earlier this week.
Police say John Lisby, 41, shot another man Sunday afternoon in the area of Auto Center Drive and Beckham Road. Investigators believe Lisby knew the victim, who is reportedly in stable condition after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds.
Lisby is being held in the Lodi Jail on an attempted murder charge and several weapons charges.
The motive, in this case, is still under investigation, and police say the firearm used in the shooting has been recovered.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Perez at 209-333-6870. Please reference case number 20-403