WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man has been arrested in connection to the sexual assault investigation of a 12-year-old girl in West Sacramento, police say.
West Sacramento police say they started investigating the case on Monday. Detectives say probable cause was then developed to arrest one man, Taylor Lewis Gholar.
Early Tuesday morning, was pulled over in West Sacramento and taken into custody.
Gholar has been booked into the Yolo County Detention Facility. He is facing several charges, including sending child pornography, annoying or molesting a minor, sending lewd matter to a minor and arranging to meet a minor for sex.