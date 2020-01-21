SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Popular Sacramento food truck Nash & Proper announced their new permanent location will open this spring at 1023 K Street.
Nash & Proper won the 2019 “Calling All Dreamers” competition, which helped them establish a permanent location.
Cecil Rhodes II and Jake Bombard are behind Nash & Proper. The food truck has earned scores of fans around Sacramento for its take on Nashville hot chicken.
• 1 0 2 3 • 𝗸 • 𝘀 𝘁 𝗿 𝗲 𝗲 𝘁 • . Nash & Proper is extremely excited to announce our first brick and mortar location! chef @michael_thiemann has passed the torch (and keys) to his legendary location on @thekaysacramento. @mothersacramento has produced some of the most delicious food in sacramento and we are ready to keep the tradition going. the 𝗛𝗢𝗧𝗧𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗗𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗜𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗖𝗥𝗔𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗢 will be opening spring 2020. . Thank you chef Mike, Bob and DSP for all the help to make this dream a reality. . stay tuned to our social media for updates. . ✌️❤️&🍗 . 🎥: @lifebeats . #hellagoodfriedchicken #nashandproper #downtownsacramento #callingalldreamers #visitsacramento #sacramento365 #sacramentoproud #sacramentofood #sacramentorestaurants #hotchicken #nashvillehotchicken cc: @downtownsac . @sacbiz . @visitsacramento .
The new brick and mortar restaurant will take the spot of popular vegetarian restaurant Mother, which announced its closure earlier this month.
The Calling All Dreamers competition has been held since 2013 to try and help launch new, unique businesses that will grow Sacramento. The competition has resulted in the launch of 25 businesses.