ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Officers are investigating a stabbing that happened at a McDonald’s parking lot in Roseville on Tuesday morning.

The scene is at the restaurant near the intersection of Cirby Way and Sunrise Avenue.

Roseville police say an employee of the McDonald’s was confronting a homeless person who was disturbing customers in the drive-thru. The employee was then stabbed.

The transient has been taken into custody and is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon, police say.

Officers say the attack caused superficial wounds to the employee. That employee has been taken to the hospital.

The restaurant remains open after the incident.

