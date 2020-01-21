ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Officers are investigating a stabbing that happened at a McDonald’s parking lot in Roseville on Tuesday morning.
The scene is at the restaurant near the intersection of Cirby Way and Sunrise Avenue.
Roseville Police investigating a stabbing in the parking lot at McDonalds. Employee confronted and was stabbed by transient who was disturbing customers at drive thru. @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento @allyaredas @GDSTracyKetchum pic.twitter.com/eYRG3m26Rs
— DG (@CameraGuyDave1) January 21, 2020
Roseville police say an employee of the McDonald’s was confronting a homeless person who was disturbing customers in the drive-thru. The employee was then stabbed.
The transient has been taken into custody and is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon, police say.
Officers say the attack caused superficial wounds to the employee. That employee has been taken to the hospital.
The restaurant remains open after the incident.