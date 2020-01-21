  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:06 AMPaid Program
    02:35 AMPaid Program
    03:00 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office


TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — A wanted suspect out of Tuolumne County was arrested Saturday, thanks to a tip from the community.

The sheriff’s office said 29-year-old Sean Foster was wanted for a PRCS warrant and pursuit earlier in the week. On Saturday morning, the sheriff’s office received a report that Foster was walking to a residence on Cherokee Road in Tuolumne.

READ: Two Tuolumne County Men Arrested On Child Pornography Charges

When deputies arrived at the home they saw Foster running out the back door, prompting a short chase before he surrendered. Foster was booked in the Tuolumne County Jail for felony evasion, resisting arrest, and his warrant.

Deputies also arrested Kelly Herzer, 50, for being an accessory to Foster by allowing him to hide in her house, resisting arrest, and criminal threats.

Comments

Leave a Reply