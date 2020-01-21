TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — A wanted suspect out of Tuolumne County was arrested Saturday, thanks to a tip from the community.
The sheriff’s office said 29-year-old Sean Foster was wanted for a PRCS warrant and pursuit earlier in the week. On Saturday morning, the sheriff’s office received a report that Foster was walking to a residence on Cherokee Road in Tuolumne.
When deputies arrived at the home they saw Foster running out the back door, prompting a short chase before he surrendered. Foster was booked in the Tuolumne County Jail for felony evasion, resisting arrest, and his warrant.
Deputies also arrested Kelly Herzer, 50, for being an accessory to Foster by allowing him to hide in her house, resisting arrest, and criminal threats.