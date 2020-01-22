AUBURN (CBS13) – A 15-year-old was shot in an apparent drug deal gone wrong in Auburn, deputies say.
The incident happened on Monday night. Placer County sheriff’s deputies say a shooting victim showed up at an Auburn hospital that night, prompting them to start investigating exactly what happened.
Investigators believe the shooting happened in the area near Colonial Village and New Airport Road.
It appears the teen shot had gone to that area to meet with another 15-year-old to buy some marijuana. But the deal went south and the teen was shot.
Detectives were able to identify and arrest the 15-year-old suspected of shooting the other teen.
The teen shot is now in stable condition, deputies say.
Deputies have not been able to find the gun used in the shooting and are asking for the public’s help in finding it. Anyone who knows where the weapon is, and who may have any other information about the incident, is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (530) 889-7830.