SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found at a dairy farm in rural Sacramento County.

The scene is along the 9900 block of Arno Road, between Elk Grove and Galt.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the body appears to have been there for some time.

Detectives are now at the scene.

More information to come. Stick with CBS13 for updates.

