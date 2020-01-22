Comments
SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found at a dairy farm in rural Sacramento County.
Deputies responded to the 9900 block of Arno Road regarding reports of a deceased subject on a dairy farm. The body appears to have been at that location for some time. Homicide detectives are on scene.
The scene is along the 9900 block of Arno Road, between Elk Grove and Galt.
According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the body appears to have been there for some time.
Detectives are now at the scene.
More information to come. Stick with CBS13 for updates.