RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — The alleged drunk driver who crashed into a Rancho Cordova house on Sunday, killing a woman, faced a judge on Wednesday.
A family was watching the 49ers game on Sunday when the car plowed into their home on Georgetown Drive, killing 81-year-old Janice Williams.
Prosecutors said Gary Circle was driving with an approximate blood-alcohol level of 0.8 with two children in the car when he tried to illegally pass another vehicle making a legal left turn and lost control, crashing into the house.
READ MORE: ‘I Can’t Believe Drunk Driving Is Still A Thing’; Senior Watching AFC Championship At Home Killed By Suspected DUI Driver
In court on Wednesday, Circle’s bail was reduced from $1 million to $500,000. He is charged with vehicular manslaughter, DUI, and endangering the life of a child.