SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Several people were hurt in a crash in Sacramento County on Wednesday morning, authorities say.
The scene is on Eagles Nest Road, near Kiefer Road.
According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. and involved several vehicles. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, however.
MetroFire is o/s of a multi-vehicle/patient accident on SB #EaglesNestRd near Kiefer Rd. Expect traffic delays for an extended duration. pic.twitter.com/mOO1BMJ9U9
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) January 22, 2020
Sacramento Metro Fire medics are at the scene.
Drivers in the area should expect traffic delays through the morning.
