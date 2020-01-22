  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:sacramento county

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Several people were hurt in a crash in Sacramento County on Wednesday morning, authorities say.

The scene is on Eagles Nest Road, near Kiefer Road.

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. and involved several vehicles. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, however.

Sacramento Metro Fire medics are at the scene.

Drivers in the area should expect traffic delays through the morning.

More information to come. 

Comments

Leave a Reply