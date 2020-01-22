



ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Bella Zachariou-Rempp has a daily routine at Pleasant Grove High School. She meets up with her group of friends in the same spot at the same time every day. So when not one but several didn’t show, she started to worry.

“I was like, ‘Oh, why is she not there.’ And then I noticed all the rest of my friends weren’t there. And then I heard some girls talking about how five kids got into a car accident,” Zachariou-Rempp said.

Zachariou-Rempp didn’t know her friends were involved in a deadly head-on crash right before school Wednesday morning.

California Highway Patrol says a driver swerved into oncoming traffic on Eagles Nest Road north of Jackson Road around 7:30 a.m. The driver died after hitting a car carrying five students.

“You like picture things happening like this to other people. It’s just so strange to think these are my friends,” said Zachariou-Rempp.

READ MORE: 1 Woman Dead, 5 Pleasant Grove High Students Hurt In Head-On Crash Near Jackson Highway

Eagles Nest Road is a narrow two-lane road, much of it unmarked without lines dividing the lanes. CHP is investigating but there’s no telling why the driver veered into oncoming traffic.

While two of the students have minor injuries, two others have broken bones and one has internal injuries.

It is unsettling, to say the least, for parents and friends.

“Fear. I get scared, hoping it’s not my kid or any other friends,” Grady McFaddin, a Pleasant Grove parent, said.

CHP hasn’t released the names of the deceased driver or the students, but word travels fast and students at Pleasant Grove High School are worrying about their friends and asking for prayers.

“I’ve been really nervous just been praying for them a lot and so if you guys can pray for them as well that would be really awesome,” said Zachariou-Rempp.