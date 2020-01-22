SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A car caught fire after a crash on Highway 50 east of Sacramento on Wednesday, but authorities say no one was hurt.
The scene was along the westbound side of the freeway, east of Bradshaw Road.
Units are at a non injury vehicle collision on US-50 westbound east of Bradshaw Rd. One of the involved vehicles caught fire and traffic is backed up in the area. Please use caution if traveling in this area. pic.twitter.com/KMrO4wuA36
— CHP East Sacramento (@chp_esac) January 22, 2020
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but one of the cars involved caught fire after the collision.
Firefighters have put the flames out.
No one was hurt in the crash, California Highway Patrol says.
Drivers should expect traffic to be backed up in the area through the morning.