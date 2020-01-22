  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Highway 50, Rancho Cordova, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A car caught fire after a crash on Highway 50 east of Sacramento on Wednesday, but authorities say no one was hurt.

The scene was along the westbound side of the freeway, east of Bradshaw Road.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but one of the cars involved caught fire after the collision.

Firefighters have put the flames out.

No one was hurt in the crash, California Highway Patrol says.

Drivers should expect traffic to be backed up in the area through the morning.

Comments

Leave a Reply