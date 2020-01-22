  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Officers say a driver who hit the gas pedal instead of the brake crashed into the front of a North Sacramento area 7-Eleven.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. at the convenience store near Northgate Boulevard and W. El Camino Avenue.

Sacramento police say no one was hurt in the incident, but the crash has forced the store to be closed for the moment.

Wednesday’s incident marks the second time since last week that this particular 7-Eleven store has been hit by a vehicle.

Early last Monday morning, a car crashed into the front of the convenience store and caused minor damage. No one was hurt in that incident, either.

  Alan Hart says:
    January 22, 2020 at 8:09 am

    Over 70 years old???

