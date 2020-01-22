ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Authorities have released the identity of the homeless man suspected of slashing a Roseville McDonald’s employee with a knife.
The incident happened Tuesday morning. The homeless man was allegedly yelling at customers in the drive-thru of the restaurant on Sunrise Boulevard and Cirby Way when the worker tried to get him to leave.
That’s when Roseville police the employee was slashed with a butter knife.
On Wednesday, police identified the suspect as 39-year-old Roseville resident Alan Curtis Phifer.
Phifer is facing charges of assault and also had two no-bail felony warrants out for his arrest. He has been booked into the South Placer Jail.