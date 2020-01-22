YUBA CITY (CBS13) — The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects who robbed the Walgreens on Lincoln Road in Yuba City Saturday night.
The suspects reportedly jumped over the pharmacy counter, demanding the employee open the safe that held prescription medications. Witnesses told deputies the suspects filled bags with medicine bottles and ran from the store.
The suspects are described as African American males between the ages of 16 and 25. They stood approximately 5’6″ to 5’9″, and between 140-150 pounds. One suspect was reportedly wearing a dark blue hoodie, gray sweatpants, and dark shoes. The second was wearing a light gray hoodie with frayed blue jeans and white shoes.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Sutter County Detective Office at 530-822-7307.