



STOCKTON (CBS13) — One year after a special hand-painted stone was stolen from Misty Holt-Singh’s memorial bench in Stockton, it has been found and returned.

Misty’s mother Karen Farmer calls it a miracle.

“I don’t know what to think,” Farmer said. “It’s a miracle that I ever got it back.”

Misty Holt-Singh was killed in 2014 in a bank robbery shootout. Misty’s mom placed the stone on her daughter’s memorial bench, but it was stolen last January during a series of vandal attacks on the site.

“That was the worst one and they spray-painted on the cement, colored the memorial bench, and stole things,” Holt-Singh said.

The special stone was feared gone forever until Farmer got a surprise call from a friend, Marla Kunkel. Kunkel was shopping inside a Stockton Salvation Army thrift store and spotted the memorial stone for sale.

“I think some things were meant to be, obviously,” Kunkel said.

Kunkel, who’s out of town now, arranged for CBS13 to return it to Misty’s mother. The Salvation Army price tag reading $3.39 is still on the stone.

“It’s worth a lot more than that,” Farmer said. “I can’t put a price on it, things like this there’s no price.”

A precious memento, symbolizing a family’s deep love for a daughter lost.

“It’s a miracle,” Farmer said.

Somehow it just found it’s way home. Farmer says now that she has the memorial stone back, she plans on keeping it at home and placing it in a meditation garden.