DAVIS (CBS13) — Davis police released new surveillance video related to an attempted sexual assault case from earlier this week.
The attempted sex crime happened on the 1800 block of Birch Lane around midnight on Monday. Davis Police say a woman parked her car on Birch Avenue and was walking to the front door when a man attacked her from behind. The suspect took off after the woman began screaming.
On Thursday, police released video of a man walking in the area approximately 30 minutes before the reported incident.
Investigators say the person is not a suspect, but they would like to talk to him about the case.
Anyone with information about the case or the video is asked to contact Davis PD detective Ron Trn at 530-747-5418.