ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Police are investigating after the body of a person was found in Elk Grove on Thursday.
The body was found in the greenbelt area on Bond Road, just west of Elk Grove-Florin Road.
Officers responded to the scene to do a welfare check and found the person lying under a pile of sleeping bags, Elk Grove police say. The person was soon pronounced dead.
The person’s death is now under investigation.
No other information about the person, nor how they may have died, has been released at this point.