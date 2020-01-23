GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) – The Grass Valley Police Department has released body camera footage of the deadly encounter between police and a man earlier in the month.
The incident happened back on New Year’s Day. Authorities got a call of a man walking down Squirrel Creek Road with a what looked like a shotgun over his shoulder.
Deputies from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office and Grass Valley police officers responded.
The man, later identified as 25-year-old Gabriel Strickland, was confronted by deputies and officers along the 10000 block of Walker Drive.
As seen in the video, the law enforcement officers commanded Strickland drop the weapon. However, he can be seen pointing the weapon in multiple directions – including at officers.
Strickland was then shot. The officers immediately started first aid, but he later died.
The weapon Strickland was holding was later found to be an airsoft gun made to look like a shotgun.
Body camera footage was taken of the incident from several law enforcement officers at the scene. A video compiled from all the footage was released on Thursday.
The video can be seen here (viewer discretion strongly advised): https://youtu.be/IoBKjWoGoAc