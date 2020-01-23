



TURLOCK (CBS13) — Dramatic surveillance video captured a man who was clinging to the hood of his own car and being thrown off of it.

His screamed for help can be heard as the driver of the car slammed into several parked cars, including Brooke Rose’s dad’s work truck.

“They come down here and I hear the big boom and I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, like someone just hit something,’” Rose said.

Turlock police say it all started as a carjacking not far from where the video all played out. It was just before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday when officers say a 15-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy carjacked the man at a nearby park.

“It was amazing that they missed my truck by inches, they missed the poor guy’s head by inches,” said Dan Mello, a neighbor.

Police say the victim was parked near a park when the two teens suddenly approached his car and began attacking him through an open window. At some point, the victim got out of his car and that’s when police say the girl got into the driver’s seat while the man jumped on top of the hood.

“Then going around and running into multiple cars, that’s quite a deal,” Mello said.

For more than a mile, the girl drove with the man on the hood of the car before crashing in a neighborhood and peeling away.

“It was amazing that he hung on that long his hands were cut,” Mello said.

The home surveillance video also shows a neighbor following after the teen driver. Police say they were able to track down the suspects and detain them both.

The 15-year-old girl faces multiple charges including carjacking and attempted murder. The 17-year-old boy was arrested on carjacking charges.