



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The man accused of trying to have sex with a 12-year-old student at an after-school program in Sacramento will be in court on Thursday.

Taylor Gholar was an after-school program leader at the Rose Family Creative Empowerment Center. The program is part of a partnership with the Sacramento City Unified School District.

The school district stressed Gholar was not their employee, rather he worked for their contracted after-school program provider. But, Gholar is a former employee of the school district. He worked at Oak Ridge Elementary School in 2016, where his alleged victim used to go to school.

In a statement on Tuesday, the district said they are cooperating with the investigation.

“We are extremely disturbed by these allegations and are working closely with law enforcement on this matter. We want our families to know that the safety and security of our students continues to be a top priority at our schools even when individuals are not District employees. We will continue to keep our community updated with as much information as possible while protecting the privacy of all involved.”

While he is no longer working on campus, that after-school program is still operating at five Sacramento city schools and is not licensed by the state.

The Rose Family Creative Empowerment Center is contracted by the Sacramento City Unified School District to run after-school programs at five schools for a total of more than $650,000 a year. They’ve been working with the district for nearly a decade.

The district does require the program to do fingerprint and background checks through the Department of Justice, but CBS13 confirmed that unlike most other types of childcare facilities, these after-school programs are not required to be licensed by the state.

In this case, instead of state inspectors, the district is responsible for the oversight of the program. But, according to their contract, the Rose Family Creative Empowerment Center is liable for any type of injury or legal action, not the school.

CBS13 was unable to get ahold of Rose Family management on Wednesday for comment.

Gholar has been booked into the Yolo County Detention Facility. He is facing several charges, including sending child pornography, annoying or molesting a minor, sending lewd matter to a minor and arranging to meet a minor for sex.