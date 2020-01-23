Filed Under:Modesto News

MODESTO (CBS13) — Modesto police said they arrested a man suspected of stabbing another man in the eye on Thursday night.

The Modesto Police Department said the stabbing happened just before 7 p.m. on the 1300 block of Yosemite Boulevard near Santa Cruz Avenue.

The identities of the parties involved have not yet been released.

Authorities said the victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. The weapon used is unknown at this time.

No further information has been released.

