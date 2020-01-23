  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:House Fire, Rocklin News

ROCKLIN (CBS13) – A fire that started in the backyard of a Rocklin home left residents shaken but safe early Thursday morning.

The scene is on Tems Court, off of Park Drive and Farrier Road.

It appears the fire started in the backyard shed of a home in the area. The flames then caught a fence between two homes one fire.

The side of one home was damaged, firefighters say.

All people inside both homes escaped without any injuries.

Exactly what cause the fire is under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply