ROCKLIN (CBS13) – A fire that started in the backyard of a Rocklin home left residents shaken but safe early Thursday morning.
The scene is on Tems Court, off of Park Drive and Farrier Road.
Rocklin Fire on scene of fence fire that burned side of one home! Residents are out and appear to be okay. Tems Court in Rocklin off Farrier Way. @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento @allyaredas @GDSTracyKetchum pic.twitter.com/3DJAT6MmwM
— DG (@CameraGuyDave1) January 23, 2020
It appears the fire started in the backyard shed of a home in the area. The flames then caught a fence between two homes one fire.
The side of one home was damaged, firefighters say.
All people inside both homes escaped without any injuries.
Exactly what cause the fire is under investigation.