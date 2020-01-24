AUBURN (CBS13) – A small plane crash near the Auburn Airport has left two people dead and one other injured on Friday.

The scene is about one mile northeast of the Auburn Municipal Airport on Dry Creek Creek Road, near Haines Road. The plane crashed onto private property.

CAL FIRE/ Placer County firefighters responded to a small private airplane down off Dry Creek Road near Haines Road on private property. National Transportation and Safety Board, and FAA notified. AMR mbulance, CAL STAR Air Ambulance, CHP and Auburn Fire Department assisting. pic.twitter.com/r2yniGJv5f — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) January 24, 2020

A single-engine Stinson Vultee V-77 was involved in the crash, according to the FAA. Cal Fire says the plane is privately owned.

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, two people who were on board the plane have died. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities say, while the other person died at the hospital.

A third person who was on board has been life-flighted to Sutter Roseville hospital.

UPDATE: Three people were onboard a non-commercial aircraft, when it crashed near the Black Oak Golf Course in Auburn. Two are injured, one fatal. Investigators with the National Transportation and Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are enroute to the scene. pic.twitter.com/jDqohINE4Z — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) January 24, 2020

It’s unclear if the plane was flying to or leaving the Auburn Airport.

Several other agencies have responded to the scene, including the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and Auburn Fire. The NTSB and FAA have been notified, authorities say.

Dry Creek Road near the airport is closed due to the incident.

Updates to follow.