SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Both directions of Business 80 are shutdown at Watt Avenue due to a police incident.
There is no estimated time of reopening.
The southbound lanes of Watt Avenue over eastbound I-80 and westbound Business 80 are also closed.
Drivers are advised to use an alternate route and expect delays.
#MetroFire & @CHPNSac are o/s of an incident on #WattAv over #Bus80. SB Watt Ave over I-80 and East & West Bus80 are closed. Please find alternate routes if possible. pic.twitter.com/cvzUSduYjX
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) January 25, 2020
This is a developing story.