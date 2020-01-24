Filed Under:Business 80, Sacramento News, Watt Avenue

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Both directions of Business 80 are shutdown at Watt Avenue due to a police incident.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

The southbound lanes of Watt Avenue over eastbound I-80 and westbound Business 80 are also closed.

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route and expect delays.

This is a developing story. 

