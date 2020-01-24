CERES (CBS13) — A Ceres woman was arrested last week after reportedly walking out of a Manteca Kohl’s with more than $1,300 worth of merchandise without paying.
Manteca police say Chantel Bautista filled a cart with clothing, bedding perfume, and jewelry before walking out of the store without trying to pay. A Kohl’s employee tried to contact Bautista as she walked to her car, but the suspect claimed she had a receipt and quickly drove away.
Police later learned Bautista had made a return when she first entered the store and had given the employee her California ID. The Kohl’s employee also took down her license plate as she drove away.
With the help of the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s office, police arrested Bautista at her residence that night and located the stolen items still in her vehicle. She was booked for felony charges of grand theft and violating her probation out of San Matteo County, also for grand theft.