Comments
PARADISE (CBS13) – A threatening Snapchat post prompted Paradise High School to be put on lockdown on Friday.
The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says, around 9 a.m., deputies responded to the school after a student reported seeing a threat of violence against the school on Snapchat.
Exactly what was stated in the post is unclear.
School officials placed the campus on lockdown after learning of the post, per district policy.
Detectives are now trying to figure out who is responsible for making the threatening post.
Students aren’t in immediate danger, investigators say, but a heavy law enforcement presence will be at Paradise High through the day as a precaution.