SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A woman who died in a head-on collision that also injured five high school students in Sacramento County on Wednesday has been identified.
The Sacramento County Coroner confirmed Antoinette Windom, 29, of Sacramento, as the decedent in the crash that happened on Eagles Nest Road, near Kiefer Road and just north of Jackson Highway.
All five students from Pleasant Grove High School were hospitalized for their injuries.
RELATED: Fatal Head-On Crash Rattles Students At Pleasant Grove High School
According to CHP, two of the students suffered broken bones, one suffered internal injuries and the remaining two suffered minor injuries.
Authorities told CBS13 that Windom veered from the northbound lane of Eagles Nest Road into the southbound lane which resulted in the head-on collision.
It’s unclear at this time what caused Windom to veer into the other lane.
No further details have been released at this time.