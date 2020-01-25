  • CBS13On Air

sacramento county

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A 23-year-old man wanted by the FBI on suspicion of sexually assaulting a young girl in Sacramento County was captured in Mexico, the FBI said in a tweet on Saturday.

A felony arrest warrant was issued for Jose Arturo Navarrete, Jr. back in June 2019.

Naverrete Jr. is being charged with four counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14, three counts of a sex act with a child 10 years old or younger, and four counts of oral sex with a child 10 years old or younger, authorities said. The Sacramento County District Attorney’s office then issued a federal arrest warrant for fleeing to avoid prosecution in August.

Following his capture, Navarrete Jr. was deported back to the U.S. to face prosecution in Sacramento, the FBI said.

