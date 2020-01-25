Comments
ROCKLIN (CBS13) — A woman accused of using counterfeit bills at a Rocklin clothing store in early January has been arrested, authorities said.
The Rocklin Police Department said on Thursday that they arrested Jenna Williams, of Loomis, in connection with the crime that happened on January 7.
Police said the suspect was identified on social media and then contacted by the investigating officer.
The department said Williams’ case will be forwarded to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office for charges.