  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:30 PMJudge Judy
    12:00 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Rocklin

ROCKLIN (CBS13) — A woman accused of using counterfeit bills at a Rocklin clothing store in early January has been arrested, authorities said.

The Rocklin Police Department said on Thursday that they arrested Jenna Williams, of Loomis, in connection with the crime that happened on January 7.

Police said the suspect was identified on social media and then contacted by the investigating officer.

The department said Williams’ case will be forwarded to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office for charges.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply