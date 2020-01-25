STOCKTON (CBS13) — Authorities are searching for three suspects accused of carjacking a victim in Stockton on Friday night.
The Stockton Police Department said the carjacking happened at around 11:56 p.m. in the area of Lafayette and Aurora streets.
The victim was driving in the area, slowed down and was approached by the first suspect who was holding a gun, police said. This suspect was described as a white male adult in his 30s and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.
The suspect ordered the victim to get out of the car and then got into the driver’s seat.
Suspects two and three were in the immediate area, authorities said, and got into the vehicle next. The other two suspects were a man and woman. The woman was described as a black male adult wearing a skirt. There was no description for the third suspect.
Police said the three suspects fled in the vehicle and