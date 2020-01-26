  • CBS13On Air

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide involving a father and his two-year-old son in Elk Grove on Sunday.

The Elk Grove Police Department said they responded just before 2 p.m. to the 5500 block of Tamarindo Lane after reports of a woman screaming.

Police said the two-year-old child’s mother and father were involved in an argument, which led to the father shooting the child and then himself.

No further information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS13 For more updates throughout the night.

