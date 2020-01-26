ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide involving a father and his two-year-old son in Elk Grove on Sunday.
Officers and detectives are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in the 5500 block of Tamarindo Lane. The relationship between the victim and suspect has been determined to be father and son. pic.twitter.com/hg1F8BGk0Z
— EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) January 27, 2020
The Elk Grove Police Department said they responded just before 2 p.m. to the 5500 block of Tamarindo Lane after reports of a woman screaming.
Police said the two-year-old child’s mother and father were involved in an argument, which led to the father shooting the child and then himself.
No further information has been released at this time.
